Family of five found dead at their home

A scene outside the house in Bhajanpura on Wednesday where five members of a family were found dead.

A scene outside the house in Bhajanpura on Wednesday where five members of a family were found dead.

Bodies were badly decomposed and sent for post-mortem; police register case of murder

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their house in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12).

Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (North East), said the bodies have decomposed so badly that injuries, if any, are not visible. “We have registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Bhajanpura police station. The case is under investigation. We have requested a medical board to conduct post-mortem examination,” he said.

Police said they received information at 11.16 a.m. from neighbours, who complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. A police team reached the location and found the door locked from outside. The team broke open the door and found the five decomposed bodies.

“The bodies of the husband and wife were in one room and those of the three children in the other. The family used to live in two rooms located on the ground floor of the house. The building has two entrances. The main entrance was locked from outside while the door of the other was bolted from inside,” said a police officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar said it is too early to pinpoint the reason of death. “The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy,” he said.

A forensic team is inspecting the rooms. Mr. Kumar said the police are trying to recover the mobile phone used by Shambhu. “He was the only one in the family using it. We have not recovered any weapon from the house. It was also not ransacked. No note has been recovered from the spot,” he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Shambhu used to own a juice stall earlier but closed it and bought an e-rickshaw to earn his livelihood. He took the house on rent around five months ago. “He hailed from Supaul district in Bihar,” said the DCP.

Srikant Sharma, a neighbour, said he sensed something was wrong because of the foul smell. “Some people thought it was coming from the sewer but I was sure that the smell emanated from the house,” he said.

