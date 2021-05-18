Family of ailing doctor seeks govt. aid for treatment

New Delhi

Friends of Amit Gupta — a doctor at a Delhi government hospital — who has been under treatment for COVID-19, said they were yet to receive any assistance from the government.

On ventilation for 9 days

Dr. Gupta’s friends and colleagues have been trying to get assistance from the government since he has been on ventilator support at a private hospital for the past nine days. His wife Shristi Mittal, who is also a doctor at the same Delhi government-run hospital — Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital — said they have spent over ₹13 lakh in the last two weeks on his treatment. Dr. Gupta was on COVID-19 duty at the hospital before he tested positive on April 22, his wife said.

“We are spending about ₹1.25-₹1.5 lakh/day on treatment, which is more than our monthly salary. We have started a fundraiser on social media and friends, relatives, and even strangers are helping us,” Dr. Mittal said.

Kulsaurabh, who knows Mr. Gupta, said they have been trying to meet the Chief Minister to present his case and other similar cases.

Joyutpal Biswas, General Secretary of Federation of Resident Doctor’s Association, said they have written to the Chief Minister and Health Minister to provide assistance for all doctors who test positive and are undergoing treatment, but yet to get any response.

“Currently, the government gives compensation if a healthcare worker dies and not for COVID-19 treatment,” Dr. Biswas said.