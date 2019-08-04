Delhi

Family of accident victim gets ₹11.81 lakh

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹11.81 lakh to the family of a Nepali citizen who was killed in a road accident in Uttrakhand in 2017.

The victim was pillion-riding a motorcycle when the truck hit him from behind. The man on the wheels was also injured in the mishap. Since the victim was from Delhi, his wife filed the claim petition here.

The driver and the owner of the truck in reply to the petition said that their vehicle did not cause the accident.

“The total compensation payable to the claimants would be ₹11,81,567,” said presiding officer of the Tribunal Hardeep Kaur.

New Delhi
