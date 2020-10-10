Family members of girl kill 18-year-old youth in Delhi

Accused objected to the duo’s friendship as they belonged to different faiths: police

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a girl’s family members, including her brother, who objected to their friendship, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, they said.

2 arrested, 3 apprehened

The girl’s brother and her relative have been arrested while three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The victim — Rahul Rajput — was pursuing his second-year BA from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. He also tutored school students.

The girl’s family was against her friendship with Rahul as they belonged to different faiths, the police said.

On Wednesday evening, the victim got a call from an unknown person, asking to meet him at Nanda road to discuss his tuition classes. But, when he reached the spot, a group of five men, including her brother, physically assaulted him, a senior officer said.

They slapped and kicked him following which he sustained severe injuries. He was then rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said.

“On Wednesday, we received a call at 11.59 p.m. from BJRM Hospital about a patient admitted in an unconscious condition. Rahul did not have any visible injuries. After the post-mortem, the doctor said rupturing of spleen led to his death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya.

Based on Rahul’s uncle’s statement, a case was registered under Sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

In his complaint, he said his nephew and the girl knew each other for two years. They lived in the same locality but the girl’s parents, especially her brothers, were against their friendship.

“On Wednesday at 7 p.m., I got a call from my friend who informed us that four-five boys were beating up my nephew. When I reached the spot, I found that my nephew was being beaten brutally by the girl’s brothers and their accomplices... they slapped, punched and kicked him,” he wrote in his complaint.

At the crime spot, the accused told him that they do not like his nephew talking to their sister. The accused told him that they would kill Rahul if he does not stop meeting their sister.

After a lot of pleading, the group let Rahul go, his uncle said. Next, he rushed his nephew to a local clinic.

Later, Rahul was shifted to BJRM hospital for further treatment.

Officers deployed in area

The case is under investigation, the police said, adding that personnel has been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.