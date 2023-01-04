Family bids tearful farewell to Anjali, steadfast on demand for justice

January 04, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Amid heavy security deployment, comprising police personnel and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, hundreds of people on Tuesday marched in the funeral procession of Anjali Singh, raising slogans demanding death penalty for her killers.

Relatives, neighbours and locals proceeded from her house in Sultanpuri’s Karan Vihar and reached Shiv Puri Mukti Dham crematorium in Mangolpuri about three kilometres away, where her last rites took place around 6:30 p.m.

After Anjali was allegedly struck by a car in Sultanpuri on early Sunday morning while she was on her scooter, the 20-year-old was dragged under the vehicle for about 12 km, before her body was found in Rohini’s Kanjhawala. The five men, who were in the car, were arrested by the police.

While the police had initially decided a less crowded route, the procession finally went through the Sultanpuri market as per the family’s wish, with several bystanders and protesters joining as it went ahead.

Rahul, a neighbour of Anjali’s, said, “We wanted more people to come with us but the police wanted to hurry the cremation.”

The crowd also raised slogans including “ Anjali ke hatyaaron ko faansi do (Hang Anjali’s killers)” and “ Anjali ko nyaay chahiye (Anjali needs justice)”.

Questions over security

Minor clashes reportedly took place between the police and Anjali’s family over the route to the cremation ground, with some of them blocking and protesting in front of police cars.

Many protestors questioned the heavy security, saying that the police would not have been required in the first place if they had acted promptly when the accident occurred.

‘Don’t know the other girl’

As she bid her daughter farewell at the crematorium, an inconsolable Rekha Singh demanded the death penalty for the accused who mowed down Anjali. “I don’t know much about the legal procedure, but I only want them hanged.”

Asked about Nidhi, who was with Anjali when the accident occurred, Ms. Rekha said she “had never seen her”.

Anjali’s sister, Aashita, said the family did not know much about her work and friends. “She did not have many friends. All the information about her work or anything is in her phone which we haven’t gotten yet,” she added.

‘Can’t see her face’

Meanwhile, Ms. Rekha’s brother Prem Singh is handling all the follow-up work with the police and hospital.

At the crematorium, where mediapersons were barred, Mr. Singh refused to let Anjali’s younger sisters from seeing her face one last time. “I am saying ‘no’ for a reason. You won’t be able to see her,” he told the girls, as they wept.

He said that the government should help the family as they had lost the sole breadwinner. “We want two things — justice and support for my sister’s family.”