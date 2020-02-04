Families scared to send students to take exams at Jamia Millia Islamia

A day after shots were allegedly fired at the protest site in front of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) here, there was a sense of fear prevailing on the campus. A group of students from the Department of Sociology said their families were scared to send them to take the semester examinations.

Shaheen, a student of Sociology, said it was difficult for her parents to allow her to come to college.

“I did not tell my parents that I came here today. It is traumatising and impossible to take examinations in such a situation,” she said.

Her friend Aamna, who lives in hostel, said: “To take examinations and to not recognise our trauma would mean accepting this [situation] as normal. Gun violence is not normal.”

Some boycott exams

While some students complained that “all protests are being linked with Jamia”, Ashutosh, a Sociology student, said: “When newspapers, especially local ones from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana, report stories about Jamia being under ‘attack’, families of the students will obviously panic. Examinations have been postponed twice already, and while the scheduled examinations were held on Monday, most students could not sit for the exams and some boycotted them en masse.”

Raghib Naushad, a third-year law student and a member of the Jamia Community Centre, said it was impossible to keep postponing exams. He said they have bar council-mandated attendance levels and careers to build. In the present situation, “where just protesting against one legislation has turned the campus so unsafe, and there is no police protection and with those in power calling for them to be shot”, we are forced to put our safety first.

Outside gate no. 7 of JMI, a a girl, aged seven years old, stood on a table and clinged on to a microphone in the semi-permanent dais.

She shouted: “Hum protest bhi karenge, aur 100 marks bhi layenge,” echoing sentiments that have been in the forefront of all top tier universities that have active cultures of dissent.

But inside, Md. Zeeshan, a second-year student of BA Arabic, said his mother just wanted him to come home because she believed he was not safe on the campus. He said he was afraid to come near Jamia for a week.