Families of Delhi riot victims recount tales of horror at CPI(M) report launch

Yet to receive the promised govt. relief, they demand justice

At a virtual event for the launch of report by the CPI(M) Delhi State Committee on the north-east Delhi riots, families of some of the victims demanded justice and also stated how they had not received the promised compensation from the Delhi government.

Ram Suharg, father of 15-year-old Nitin Paswan who was killed on February 26 during the riots, recounted how he had to visit several hospitals before finding his son.

“My son was killed by the police. Why did they fire a teargas shell when there were no mobs? I am still waiting for the report to find out how my son died. Even the compensation that we received from the Delhi government was ₹5 lakh instead of ₹10 lakh. We were told that because my son was a minor we are not entitled to ₹10 lakh,” said Mr. Suharg.

Failure of agenices

Agaaz Hussain, father of 22-year-old Ashfaq Hussain who died on February 25 said, “All that we want now is justice from the country’s legal system for all these children. It was not a communal riot. Rather it was one which was started by enemies of the country. We have lived in harmony for several years and continue to do so.”

Speaking at the event, former Supreme Court judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda raised questions on intelligence failure and delay in deployment of central forces.

“There was a failure on the part of law enforcement agencies. It is a shame that 54 people died and hundreds of shops were burnt. Why wasn’t the paramilitary forces deployed? The question is why what is the Central government doing? Why haven’t they appointed a former judge to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter?” Justice Gowda said.

Remind the govt.

Wajahat Habibullah, former Chief Information Commissioner of India added, “We have a few people who behind the veil of “bhakti” make people fight amongst themselves. The government has to take responsibility. If it has failed to do its duty, then it is our responsibility to remind the government to do its job.”

Stating that there had been “construction of hatred,” by senior leaders of the Central government, during the Delhi poll campaigns which preceded the riots, activist Harsh Mander said that there was indeed a “conspiracy” behind the riots but it was not the “conspiracy” as mentioned by the police.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat added, “Today’s India is seeing a mass violation of human rights. There was a political agenda behind the riots — to send a signal that protests against the CAA-NRC were not welcome. It was a message that if you protest, you’ll be punished.”