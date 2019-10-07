Fame and abuse: For him, it is his last Ramlila

“Today my face sells, my beauty sells. When I’m on stage, hundreds of people adore me, clap and whistle. When I get off, they hound me for selfies. But even among all these people I feel alone. And when I sit in the car while we drive away, I think to myself what am I doing? Why can’t I live like a normal person? I get nothing but contempt here,” says Rohith Sahwkar or Guruji, a jhanki performer for the last 15 years, who primarily adopts the role of Krishna or Durga in his performances.

Depending on the requirement, Sahwkar and his troupe dress up as Krishna and Radha, put several layers of makeup and extravagant costumes and dance at many of Delhi’s Ramlila grounds. On Sunday alone, they shuttled between five venues in different parts of the city, making the best of the festive season.

Starting off as a background dancer at performances in Agra, he says he got picked up by signers, who run the show, and has now made a name for himself in the jhanka circuit. While both his parents passed away when he was a child, the rest of his family doesn’t exactly approve of his work.

“Because of the line I’m in, people like me are often thought as gay,” he said, adding, “Just as there are some gay people, who are very loud about it and others who you can’t tell, we are often compared to kinnars (transsexual) because of which we face a lot of abuse. But I am not like them.”

Sahwkar doesn’t have a problem with transsexual people. “The kind of person you are is something just written in your destiny, it’s not a choice. But it’s a painful life. I’ve seen them cry, hate themselves and wonder why they aren’t like normal people. Sometimes I do too.”

About the people hurling abuses, he doesn’t hold ill will. “I mostly ignore them. It’s just how they think and what can I possibly say?” Although that doesn’t stop him from giving it back to them and turning the insult around from time to time .“But when someone pulls out a pistol and points at you, you don’t talk back. You just take it” he says.

Regardless, he is proud of himself. “I take up all the responsibilities in my family. I’m asked about important decisions. I came from a humble background and have struggled a lot. But now I have two properties of my own, ” says Sahwkar. But he is not sure how long he will continue performing.

“This might be my last Ramlila. I want to leave all of this,” he says. A friend of his, who is working in the middle-east, has asked him to come there. “Many of the people I grew up with are now married, have children and lead a normal life. I often think I want that too.”