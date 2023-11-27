‘False cases foisted against AAP leaders but can’t bend party’

November 27, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

AAP leaders have been put in jails in “false cases” but none of them compromised with their integrity in the face of adversity, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while claiming that his party has been the most targeted outfit in the country.

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in a virtual address on the outfit’s 12th foundation day, Mr. Kejriwal remembered his former Cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who are currently in jail in corruption cases.

Probe agencies arrested them but failed to find any proof of wrongdoing, he claimed. “This, in itself, is the biggest certificate of our honesty,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, he said it knows how to make other parties submit by lodging false cases but “it could not bend AAP”. “This is a matter of pride for all of us that to this day, not a single leader could be bought or broken,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT