‘False cases foisted against AAP leaders but can’t bend party’

November 27, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Addressing AAP workers on the party’s foundation day on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said probe agencies failed to give any proof of wrongdoing against their leaders.

AAP leaders have been put in jails in “false cases” but none of them compromised with their integrity in the face of adversity, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while claiming that his party has been the most targeted outfit in the country.

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in a virtual address on the outfit’s 12th foundation day, Mr. Kejriwal remembered his former Cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who are currently in jail in corruption cases.

Probe agencies arrested them but failed to find any proof of wrongdoing, he claimed. “This, in itself, is the biggest certificate of our honesty,” he added.

Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, he said it knows how to make other parties submit by lodging false cases but “it could not bend AAP”. “This is a matter of pride for all of us that to this day, not a single leader could be bought or broken,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

