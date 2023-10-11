False cases being filed against AAP leaders; campaign under way to end party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

October 11, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 11 alleged that there is a campaign under way to end the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

Mr. Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 10, met the Delhi Chief Minister at his residence.

“The ED raided Mr. Khan’s premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered,” official sources said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr. Khan, the AAP chief said, "There have been 170 cases filed against our (AAP) leaders but the judgments in 140 of those cases have been in our favour. In the last few months, they have started arresting our senior leaders and Ministers. The raids being carried out are part of a campaign that is under way to end the AAP," he added.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled States and claimed that the saffron party's aim is not to end corruption but trouble the Opposition leaders.

"We have seen how those people who were called corrupt by Modiji are now part of the BJP. They have inducted corrupt people from the Opposition parties into their fold," he added. Reiterating that the AAP is a party of patriots, Mr. Kejriwal claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. "People are leaving India and moving to other countries," he alleged.

