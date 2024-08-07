False affidavit submitted to HC stating our hospitals have ample medicines: Bharadwaj

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday accused the Health Secretary of submitting false information in an affidavit to the Delhi High Court.

The Minister said the standing counsel of the Delhi government’s Services Department, under the directions of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, shared the “false” affidavit with the court while it was hearing a case on the alleged lack of infrastructure in the Delhi government-run hospitals.

He added that he would write to the Law Department seeking action against the Health Secretary and Services Department counsel.

When reached for comment, the Health Secretary and the L-G office did not respond.

However, a senior Raj Niwas official termed the Minister’s remarks “misleading and false”.

The BJP said the Minister “has a habit of projecting everyone other than him as a liar”.

‘No approval’

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said he was surprised that an affidavit on behalf of the Health Department was presented before the court without his knowledge or approval.

“For a long time, I have been writing letters to the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary, informing them about the huge shortage of medicines in the Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

“Despite this, a false affidavit was presented before the High Court, in which it was said that there was no shortage of medicines in Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.”

He added that the shortage of doctors, specialists, paramedics, and medicines was “hidden from the court” as a result of which people will continue to suffer.

The Minister claimed that since 2023, he has stated several times that affidavits should not be presented before courts without his approval, as he is the Minister and the department’s accountability lies with him.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Health Minister appeared to be “frustrated” as he has only been addressing press conferences cursing the L-G, officials, and the BJP.

“During Saurabh Bharadwaj’s tenure as the Health Minister, Delhiites have seen scams in Mohalla Clinics related to pathological tests, X-ray, etc., apart from the distribution of spurious medicines at the Delhi government hospital counters,” he said.