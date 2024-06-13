ADVERTISEMENT

Falling bricks kill 22-year-old man; BJP blames AAP for ‘illegal construction’ across Capital

Published - June 13, 2024 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man died in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after over 15 bricks fell on his head from an under-construction building, police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police received a PCR call on Saturday, wherein the caller said a person had been injured in Gali No. 10 at Ramesh Park.

“The incident happened while Munir, 50, was doing some construction work on the fifth floor of a building when some bricks got knocked off the site,” a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Arbaaz, was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said, adding that the accused is absconding with his family. An FIR has been lodged under sections 288 (negligent conduct while repairing a building) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Illegal constructions’

Following the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh launched a scathing attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the “rise in illegal construction” across the Capital.

“This is not happening only in east Delhi, but in every ward under the MCD. Illegal construction is going on in full swing with the connivance of the officials and the AAP government,” he said, adding that the family of the deceased should be given a compensation of ₹1 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US