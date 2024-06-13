Falling bricks kill 22-year-old man; BJP blames AAP for ‘illegal construction’ across Capital

A 22-year-old man died in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after over 15 bricks fell on his head from an under-construction building, police said on Wednesday.

The police received a PCR call on Saturday, wherein the caller said a person had been injured in Gali No. 10 at Ramesh Park.

“The incident happened while Munir, 50, was doing some construction work on the fifth floor of a building when some bricks got knocked off the site,” a senior officer said.

The deceased, identified as Arbaaz, was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said, adding that the accused is absconding with his family. An FIR has been lodged under sections 288 (negligent conduct while repairing a building) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

‘Illegal constructions’

Following the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh launched a scathing attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the “rise in illegal construction” across the Capital.

“This is not happening only in east Delhi, but in every ward under the MCD. Illegal construction is going on in full swing with the connivance of the officials and the AAP government,” he said, adding that the family of the deceased should be given a compensation of ₹1 crore.