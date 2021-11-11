Fall in new dengue cases in at least 5 city hospitals

New Delhi

11 November 2021 00:59 IST

Too soon to arrive at conclusion: doctors

New dengue cases have been falling for the past three to four days in at least five city hospitals, suggest data shared by doctors.

At GTB Hospital, one of the largest Delhi Government-run hospitals, confirmed new dengue cases fell to 16 on November 8 from 28 on November 2, said a doctor.

“The beds occupied by (non-COVID) fever patients have also fallen from 103 on November 2 to 65 on November 8,” the doctor said.

A similar trend has been witnessed at Delhi Government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. “Now we get about 70 suspected plus confirmed dengue cases every day. Earlier, we were getting about 90-100 such cases and there were days when we got about 120-130 cases,” a hospital source said.

Ashutosh Biswas, Professor (medicine) at AIIMS, Delhi, said they too have witnessed a slight fall in the number of cases. “In the last two to three days, there has been a slight drop in the daily (dengue) cases, but it is not a big drop. Transmission is happening and we are still getting a lot of cases. We expect a good drop in the next two to three weeks,” Dr. Biswas said.

‘Cases may still rise’

“As dengue has been made a notifiable disease, due to better reporting, cases may still go up in the coming weeks,” he added.

Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, said the new cases have come down a little in the last four days at the hospital.

“We need to wait another three to four days to arrive at a conclusion. Fever cases are also going down,” he said.

Delhi has reported a total of 2,708 cases till November 6 this year, the highest since 2017.

Backlog cases

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Standing Committee Chairman B.K. Oberoi said dengue cases recorded over the last week (until November 6) “included backlog cases from other hospitals which were not reported earlier”.

“The spike in the cases was also due to the prolonged rains over the last two months, which have now stopped. A further dip in dengue cases will be witnessed in the coming weeks because of fall in temperatures. These factors will affect mosquito breeding and the SDMC is ensuring that all efforts are in place to cut down on the same,” said Mr. Oberoi.

(With inputs from Muneef Khan)