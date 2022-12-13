Fake visa racket: seven arrested

December 13, 2022 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Seven persons, including three agents, have been arrested for their alleged involvment in a fake visa racket, the police said on Monday.

An officer said that on March 16, the French visa stickers on the passports of three men — Sucha, Surjit and Amandeep — scheduled to fly to Paris by Vistara Airlines were found to be suspicious and they were offloaded.

The airline referred the matter to the French Embassy which, after scrutiny, declared all three visas counterfeit. A case under the Passport Act and IPC Sections pertaining to forgery was lodged and the three were arrested.

A similar case was detected on March 24, where a passenger Sushil Kumar, found to have a fake visa sticker on his passport, was arrested by the police following a tip-off.

DCP (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said the arrested passengers revealed that they had been in contact with two agents, Gurvinder Singh Mokha of Delhi and Sandeep Kumar of Punjab, who assured them of providing fake visas to France for ₹45 lakh each. The agents introduced them to their associate and the racket’s mastermind, Gaurav Gossain, who also operates a human trafficking racket from Delhi.

Based on the arrested passengers’ inputs, a police team raided the agents’ respective hideouts and arrested them, the DCP added.

