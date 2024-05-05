Fake video of Shah: police add criminal conspiracy charge to FIR

May 05, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Saturday added the charge of criminal conspiracy to the FIR lodged in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s April 25 speech in Telangana regarding reservation.

“We have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC in the FIR as investigation has indicated a larger conspiracy,” a police officer said.

In the video, the Union Minister is purportedly heard saying that the BJP intends to end reservation altogether.

Instead, Mr. Shah had said in the original video, “If the BJP forms the government, it will withdraw unconstitutional reservation for Muslims in Telangana and give the STs, SCs, and OBCs their rights.”

Meanwhile, Arun Reddy, a Congress worker who was arrested in connection with the case, was on Friday produced before a local court, which sent him to three-day police custody. Mr. Reddy, who handles the “Spirit of Congress” X account, is accused of being among those who uploaded the doctored video on social media and shared it with other party members.

