‘Fake video of Cabinet meet circulated from Pakistan’

The Delhi police on Saturday said primary technical investigation into a fake viral video of a Cabinet meeting from December 2021 has revealed that the accounts were being operated from Pakistan.

“It was noticed that there were various accounts which had tweeted the same video with the same content and same hashtag. All the accounts were created between October 2021 to December 2021,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell Cyber Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

“A technical analysis has revealed that these accounts were being operated from a single browser and were being used from Pakistan. The 46 accounts are being blocked,” he said.

The police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with the fake video, which was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms.

The video showed a meeting of the Cabinet Committee held on December 9, 2021, after CDS General Bipin Rawat’s demise. The video was morphed and a new voice-over was superimposed in which the alleged persons tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community, the police said.