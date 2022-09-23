Fake power bill scam leaves many in shock

Over 1,000 complaints received nationwide so far with 200 from Delhi alone; have been sensitising consumers about the fraud: BSES official

Paresh Gupta, a resident of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, realised that something was seriously amiss when ₹99,450 was debited from his bank account after he was asked to clear his “unpaid” electricity bill.

He had earlier received an SMS from an unsuspecting mobile number with a payment link attached to it. “Dear customer, your electricity supply will be disconnected tonight because you haven’t updated your previous bill,” read the message sent out in August.

This was shortly followed by a call from a person, impersonating an electricity board official, asking him to download an application and make a payment of ₹3 through a digital wallet.

With money in his bank account wiped off, Mr. Gupta wasted no time in filing a complaint with the police. When his call records and bank details were scanned, the police realised that they were faced with a new challenge – an electricity bill payment scam. It was found that the app downloaded by Mr. Gupta had facilitated the takeover of remote access of his mobile phone.

A Cyber Cell police officer said efforts to track the phone numbers of the scamsters proved futile as they were found to be switched off and had gone off the radar.

Modus Operandi

According to a senior police officer, the scamsters sent random messages to people about unpaid electricity bills. “They would tell their victims that the electricity bill had not been updated and threaten to disconnect supply that very night,” he added.

Due to genuine fear, many were conned into calling the said number with the receiver impersonating an electricity department official. “The scamsters were able to access the bank account details or install a remote access software,” the officer said. Money was then transferred from the victims' bank to their fake accounts through remote access.

Nationwide network

According to sources, the scamsters were operating from 22 locations across the country, including Jaipur, Jamtara, Kolkata and Mumbai. “Every person in the network had a different role to play,” sources said.

Members of the syndicate, run from West Bengal and some other States, procured SIM cards through retailers who provided them for sending bulk messages and tele calling. Some unsuspecting villagers too were conned into selling their documents for purchase of SIM in lieu of money.

That apart, the scamsters took over the bank accounts of poor people for commissions ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, a police officer said, adding that the fraudulent money was transferred to these accounts for withdrawal later.

The scamsters also made used of the e-Mitra initiative of the government in Rajasthan. The locals were made responsible for withdrawing the fraudulent money deposited in e-Mitra for a commission, making it difficult to track the money trail,” a police officer said.

Bulk messages were sent through tele callers. “Space was rented out in different cities and tele callers were paid between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 for the job,” he added.

Data theft

Data pertaining to the victims were acquired through various sources. “In most cases, names and phone numbers were purchased from job portals for ₹5,000-₹10,000,” the officer said.

According to DCP (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) K.P.S. Malhotra, whose team cracked the case, more than 1,000 complaints have been received nationwide by the Cyber Cell so far with 200 from Delhi alone. Raids were conducted in 22 cities across the country and a total of 30 people arrested, the DCP said.

For their part, senior BSES officials said they have been sensitising consumers about the fraud. “We undertook an aggressive campaign in the last few months, across multiple platforms including social media, WhatsApp, SMS alerts and consumer newsletter, to inform consumers to be vigilant against these fraudulent calls and messages,” an official said.