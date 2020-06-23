Fake plasma donor arrested in city

New Delhi

23 June 2020

Posing as a doctor, accused duped Assembly Speaker

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a government hospital doctor and duping the Delhi Assembly Speaker on the pretext of donating blood plasma to a COVID-19 patient.

The accused was identified as Abdul Karim alias Rahul Thakur, a resident of Prahladpur, the police said.

They police received a complaint on Saturday from the Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel.

Social media post

In his complaint, Mr. Goel alleged that when his nephew was in need of a blood plasma donor for the treatment of his father-in-law who was a COVID-19 positive, he posted a request for help in search of a donor on social media and got a call from one Rahul Thakur, who introduced himself as a doctor at a government hospital.

Mr. Thakur told that he has recovered from COVID-19 recently and showed his willingness to donate plasma. However, due to availability of another donor, they did not utilise his service.

But later, on June 19, when Mr. Goel required a donor for one of his acquaintances, his nephew posted a request online again. They received a call from Mr. Thakur who assured to donate plasma and asked Mr. Goel to transfer ₹450 on Google Pay account.

Transfer money

After the Assembly Speaker transferred the requested amount, Mr. Thakur assured that he will reach Medanta Hospital, where the patient was admitted. But later, Mr. Thakur told them that he did not receive the amount and asked to transfer the money again. Later, when they tried to contact Mr. Thakur, his phone was found to be switched off.

Mr. Goel found out that Mr. Thakur had also got ₹450 transferred from family members of the patient, the police said, adding it delayed the process of plasma transplantation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station and an investigation was taken up.

Raids were conducted at his hideouts and the accused was arrested, she said. “During interrogation, the accused confessed that he cheated people on the pretext of donating blood plasma amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He introduces himself as a doctor to COVID-19 patients, pretends to be a plasma donor and asks money in the guise of travelling expenses to reach the hospital where the patient is admitted,” the DCP said.

The accused received money for the same through Google Pay account and after receiving the amount, he either changes his contact number or stops attending calls from them, the DCP said.

He confessed to have cheated several people who were in need of blood, the police said, adding they are looking through his bank account details to find out about the other victims.

The mobile phone used in commission of crime has been recovered, the police said. The accused is found to be previously involved in a case of cheating registered at Hauz Khas police station