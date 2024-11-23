ADVERTISEMENT

Fake passport racket busted in Noida, 7 held

Published - November 23, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were arrested from Noida for running a fake passport syndicate, the police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered against the suspects under BNS Sections 342 (1)(2) (counterfeiting device used for authenticating documents), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (joint criminal liability), and under Section 12 of the Passport Act.

The accused are believed to have fabricated over 500 fake passports so far, an officer said.

The matter came to light when officers from the Bisrakh police station tried to verify the residence of two passport applicants and found them to be fake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US