Fake passport racket busted in Noida, 7 held

Published - November 23, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were arrested from Noida for running a fake passport syndicate, the police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against the suspects under BNS Sections 342 (1)(2) (counterfeiting device used for authenticating documents), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (joint criminal liability), and under Section 12 of the Passport Act.

The accused are believed to have fabricated over 500 fake passports so far, an officer said.

The matter came to light when officers from the Bisrakh police station tried to verify the residence of two passport applicants and found them to be fake.

