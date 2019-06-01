Fake notes with ₹39 lakh face value recovered this year: cops

The Delhi police have recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹39,58,890 this year. These notes were mostly printed in Pakistan and supplied to the country through India-Nepal border, the police said on Friday.

“The smugglers are now targeting small towns to circulate the counterfeit currencies. These notes are almost a replica of the original ones and it is not easy for a common man to find out the difference. In Delhi, notes with higher denomination value often get detected, but in small towns where these notes are not in regular transaction, people are unable to check the security features and often get fooled,” said a police officer.

Earlier, smugglers used to sneak in counterfeit currency to the country through the porous India-Bangladesh border. But due to alertness of security agencies on the border and frequent raids by the local police, they have destroyed the channel, said the officer.

Recovery of notes

In 2017, a total of 3,124 counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination were recovered, in 2018 the figure went up to 6,605 and till May 15 this year, a total 1,573 such notes have been recovered, added the officer.

Further he said, the ISI in Pakistan is mostly into printing of counterfeit currencies as part of their anti-India activities. They have managed to match quality in terms of paper, ink and several safety features, including the security thread and security watermark that is unable for a normal person to detect, added the officer.

“They have managed to produce replicas of newly introduced currency notes in the denomination of ₹100, ₹200 and ₹50,” said the officer.

Explaining the modus operandi, a police officer who was involved in seizure of fake Indian currencies on India’s borders with Bangladesh and Nepal said, after getting the currency smuggled to India, it is handed over to crime syndicates operating in towns for distribution of notes. To circulate a fake note with a face value of ₹2,000, they get a commission of around ₹500.

On May 25, the Nepal police had arrested three Pakistan nationals in possession of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹7,67,94,000. They had come to hand over the money to the people, who will smuggle it to India.