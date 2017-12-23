Fake jobs: 5 men lose ₹19.5 lakh

A 42-year-old man has approached the Delhi Police and alleged that he and his friends have been duped of ₹19.5 lakh by six men posing as government officials. The accused had allegedly offered the victims jobs in New Delhi Municipal Council, Parliament House and other government bodies.

The complainant Vijender Kumar, resident of Mukundpur, told the police that six men who identified themselves as Amit Chaudhary, Sanchit Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Raju, Sunny, and Uttam had cheated him and his friends Puneet Sharma and others. Mr. Vijender alleged that he met Sumit in July 2016 through his friend Ankit Kumar outside NDMC building. Sumit allegedly came to meet the victim along with Chaudhary and Sanchit. All three of them allegedly introduced themselves as NDMC employees and Sumit and Sanchit allegedly told Mr. Vijender that Amit has contacts in several government departments and assured him a job.

Chaudhary allegedly told the victim to hand him his documents and asked for ₹3-4 lakh for facilitating the job. In August, the victim met Chaudhary again outside the NDMC building and allegedly gave him ₹3.5 lakh along with documents of himself and his friends Amit Kumar, Amit Gupta, Kamal Talwar, and Mohit Kumar who were also looking for a government job.

In September, Amit allegedly handed an appointment letter dated August 30 and ID of NDMC to Amit Kumar. “Amit started working in a Baraat Ghar community centre under the supervision of one Raju who said he was a permanent employee with the NDMC,” alleged the victim adding that Kumar worked their without salary till November and whenever he would ask Raju or Chaudhary, they would allegedly say that he’ll soon be given a permanent posting after which he’ll get his salary.

In November, Chaudhary allegedly gave an appointment letter to Amit Gupta and introduced him to one Uttam who was allegedly working at a post office near Patel Chowk. “Gupta worked there for a month and wasn’t given salary. When he asked for it, he was told to wait and given the same reason as Kumar,” alleged Mr .Vijender.

The same month, another appointment letter was given to Kamal Talwar and he was allegedly asked to join Parliament House as data entry operator from December 23. “On the date of joining, he was taken inside Parliament House but was asked not to interact with anyone,” alleged the victim. Similar was the case with victim’s friend Mohit Kumar.

Mr. Vijender said that he believed Chaudhary because all his friends got the appointment letter. “However, his phone has been switched off since April this year and all the accomplices have stopped responding,” he claimed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B.K. Singh said that a case has been registered and the allegations are being verified.