Fake job racket busted in Delhi

Accused duped unemployed youth with fake jobs in an airline company

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 03, 2022 00:15 IST

A Delhi Police PCR van. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

A fake call centre racket in north-west Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar was busted by the Delhi police and 11 persons, including the main accused — a former travel agent and international mountaineer — were arrested for cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in an airline company.

The main accused, identified as Anil Kumar, 26, along with ten female tele-callers, was arrested on Thursday, the police said. 

The police received a tip-off about the fake job racket on Thursday. Kumar was found to have been running a fake call centre for the past 45 days. With the help of his employees, Kumar would contact people, from various parts of the country, who were looking for jobs and conduct interviews with them over the phone. 

A little later he would inform them that they had been hired by an airline company and money in the name of registration and uniform charges.  

Kumar also sent his victims forged appointment letters through WhatsApp, the police said.

Kumar rented a place for ₹16,000 a month and would pay his employees a monthly salary of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000, police said.

An FIR under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC was registered at Keshav Puram police station.

