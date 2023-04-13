Fake IPL ticket racket busted in Capital; five Mumbai residents held

April 13, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

With the IPL fever gripping the Capital and fans getting desperate for match tickets, Delhi Police has busted a racket allegedly involving printing and sale of fake tickets, and black-marketing of genuine tickets.

The police said on Wednesday that five persons, all residents of Mumbai, have been apprehended for selling fake tickets in an operation that saw police personnel posing as fans outside Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium during the Tuesday’s match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to nab black-marketers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “During the exercise, one person was held selling tickets. No record was found on checking the details of tickets online. Later, when the ticket was minutely examined, it was found to be a forged one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was identified as Rohit Chauhan, 22, of Kandiwali East Mumbai. On interrogation, Mr. Chauhan led the police to his accomplices – Vikas, 18, also from Kandiwali East, and three others, the DCP said.

Mr. Chauhan and his accomplices revealed that they had been involved in such practices for the last few IPL seasons. “They have been visiting various cities via trains where matches are scheduled. They prepare real-looking IPL tickets using a software, colour printer and other requisite materials. They then used to sell tickets at high rates at the match venues,” the DCP said.

Mr. Sain said that 80 fake IPL tickets of the Delhi-Mumbai match, five mobile phones with softwares and applications, a colour printer and other printing materials were recovered from. Some items were recovered from a house near Ashram where the five men were putting up. A case under IPC Sections 468, 471, and 34 has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, he said.

During the same operation, the police also apprehended three persons selling tickets in black. The DCP said that they were selling the tickets worth ₹1,250 each at the cost of ₹4,000 each and that 24 tickets were recovered from them.

The alleged persons were identified as Piyush Raj, a resident of Gurugram; Tarun Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Daryaganj; and Mohammad Nasim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, the officer said, adding that they were handed over to the local police at the I.P. Estate police station and a case under Section 4(C) of Delhi Prevention of Touting and Malpractices Against Tourist Ordinance, 2010 was registered.