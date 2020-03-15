Fake hand sanitiser, mask factory busted in Noida

Noida

15 March 2020 08:31 IST

Four persons were arrested after a fake hand sanitiser and face mask manufacturing company was busted in Noida on Saturday, officials said, a day after the Centre declared the two items as ‘essential commodities’.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajeev Rai said that following a tip-off around 2.30 p.m., a raid was carried out at the company in the commercial hub of Sector 63.

“Four persons were arrested from the spot. Over 5,000 masks and around 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers have been seized,” Mr. Rai said. “Both the items bore the label name ‘SG Group’ and are pegged at a total of around ₹10 lakh, but are not genuine products.”

He said a detailed assessment of the seized material was under way.

Pharmacists and traders had earlier claimed shortage of supply of hand sanitisers and masks in Noida and Greater Noida after the outbreak of COVID-19.