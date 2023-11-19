ADVERTISEMENT

Fake doctors’ racket: police seize expired drugs

November 19, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

Agarwal Medical Centre’s owner, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, was arrested on November 14, along with his wife and two staff members, following a complaint of medical negligence by the family of a 45-year-old man who died after a gall bladder surgery at the clinic.

The Delhi police seized operation tools covered with rust and blood, expired drugs, hammers, and dirty gowns from Agarwal Medical Centre on Saturday.

Its owner, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, was arrested on November 14, along with his wife and two staff members, following a complaint of medical negligence by the family of a 45-year-old man who died after a gall bladder surgery at the clinic.

“Bottles of shampoo were used to store iodopovidone (an antiseptic used to disinfect skin), and cans of spirit were kept next to a rusted operation bed,” an officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US