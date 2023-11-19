Fake doctors’ racket: police seize expired drugs

November 19, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi police seized operation tools covered with rust and blood, expired drugs, hammers, and dirty gowns from Agarwal Medical Centre on Saturday.

Its owner, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, was arrested on November 14, along with his wife and two staff members, following a complaint of medical negligence by the family of a 45-year-old man who died after a gall bladder surgery at the clinic.

“Bottles of shampoo were used to store iodopovidone (an antiseptic used to disinfect skin), and cans of spirit were kept next to a rusted operation bed,” an officer said.