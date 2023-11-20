ADVERTISEMENT

Fake doctors’ racket: Delhi police arrests medical store owner

November 20, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

The police have arrested a medical store owner accused of working as an agent for the ill-famed Agarwal Medical Centre in Greater Kailash-I, where surgeries performed by “fake” doctors allegedly led to the death of several patients.

The police had earlier arrested four people, including medical centre’s owner Dr. Neeraj, following a complaint from family members of a patient, who had allegedly died after a botched surgery.

The police said the accused, Ishtiyak, was running his medical store at the city’s Sangam Vihar without a licence. He was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Tughlaqabad.

Mr. Ishtiyak had been working for Agarwal Medical Centre for the past five to six years and charged 35% of a patient’s hospital bill as commission, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

The police said they arrested Mr. Ishtiyak following the questioning of some of his men he had employed to bring to him the patients requiring a gall bladder surgery or women requiring cesarean procedure.

The police found multiple transactions from Dr. Neeraj’s account to Mr. Ishtiyak’s PhonePe account.

A senior police officer said Agarwal medical Centre had created a network of agents in and around Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS.

He said the centre’s agents included Grade 4 employees of both hospitals. They used to identify patients requiring gall bladder surgeries and convince them to undergo the procedure at the centre.

They also sent to the centre pregnant women requiring the cesarean procedure.

The centre also roped in autorickshaw drivers, who were paid for bringing patients to the centre. They were paid ₹1,000 per case, the police said.

