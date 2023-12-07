HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake doctors’ racket: accused had performed surgeries elsewhere too

A former lab technician, Mahender Singh was held after some patients had died at Agarwal Medical Centre

December 07, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
The fake doctors’ racket at Agarwal Medical Centre in Greater Kailash was busted last month following several complaints by relatives of patients who had allegedly died of negligence.

The fake doctors’ racket at Agarwal Medical Centre in Greater Kailash was busted last month following several complaints by relatives of patients who had allegedly died of negligence. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A former lab technician, who was among those arrested for posing as a doctor and running a clinic in Greater Kailash, had conducted multiple surgeries at a private hospital in south Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

“During interrogation, Mahender Singh confessed that he used to perform surgeries at New Ganga Hospital in Tughlakabad,” DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary told The Hindu. She said Mr. Singh told the police that he “almost ran the hospital’s daily affairs”.

Attempts to reach out to New Ganga Hospital via email received no response, while the contact number on its website was found to be switched off.

The fake doctors’ racket at Agarwal Medical Centre was busted last month following several complaints by relatives of patients who had allegedly died of negligence. The others arrested in addition to Mr. Singh are Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, the clinic’s owner; his wife Pooja, a receptionist at the clinic who also posed as a doctor; Dr. Jaspreet Singh, a qualified surgeon; and Julfiqar Ali, who ran a pharmacy and got commissions for referring patients to the centre.

Tughlakabad hospital

A senior police officer said the modus operandi at the Tughlakabad hospital was similar to that at the Greater Kailash clinic. “Singh would perform surgeries at the hospital, and the operation papers would be registered in the name of a surgeon with proper credentials. No surgeon was actually ever present when he would be operating,” added the officer.

The officer also said that New Ganga Hospital was registered with the Delhi Medical Council as having six beds. However, its website shows that it has 170 beds. Operating since 2015, the hospital has performed many medical procedures, including gall bladder and kidney stone removal, childbirth, and abortion.

However, the police are yet to seal the hospital’s premises as the matter is not part of the Greater Kailash clinic case as of now.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.