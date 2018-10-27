Fake cyber cafe: accused duped Americans

The accused in the cyber cafe racket allegedly duped Americans by sending them pre-recorded messages saying they were tax defaulters, the police said on Friday.

On Thursday, 31 people were arrested in a joint operation of the cyber cell and Sector 63 police.

“The accused would introduce themselves as members US Revenue Service and said that if the defaulters did not want to be arrested they should comply with the procedure,” an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ashok Kumar Singh said the accused would send fake e-mails asking victims to pay their dues with the help of iTune cards, the police said, adding they are well-versed in US taxation laws.

“The prime accused have been working here for the past three months. They were involved in a similar fraud in Ahmedabad. They fled to Delhi-NCR to evade arrest. They hired people mostly from the north-east since residents of region have an accent,” Mr. Singh said.

The police are yet to determine the total number of victims.

“It is safe to say that the number is higher than 700. They raked in several lakh per day. We are investigating the matter and looking for other people who might be involved in the scam,” said Rajeev Kumar Singh, Circle Officer 2.