Fake currency with face value of ₹4 lakh seized, two arrested

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying fake Indian currency notes of face value ₹4 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Shiksha (32) from Haryana’s Panipat, and Gautam Mandal (25) from West Bengal’s Malda were arrested following a tip-off.

The police claimed to have received information on Wednesday that Mandal would come near Haiderpur Badli metro station to deliver a consignment to Shiksha after which a trap was laid.

“While counterfeit notes worth ₹2.5 lakh were seized from Shiksha, those having a total face value of ₹1.5 lakh were seized from Mandal,” Mr.Yadav said.

Since 2018

During interrogation, Mandal allegedly told the police he has been involved in the circulation since 2018 and the fake notes are being pumped into India through Bangladesh.

The supply is brought to Malda’s Kaliachak area and from there it is circulated to different parts of the country.

The police said he has already delivered four-five consignments in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Shiksha has been circulating the currency for the last three years, they added.