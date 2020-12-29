Fake call centre racket busted, 11 held

Accused used to lure victims on the pretext of providing jobs in reputed firms

Eleven people, including four women, were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, the police said on Tuesday.

During preliminary enquiry, it was found that they used to make calls and lure people on the pretext of providing jobs in reputed companies. They would charge ₹2,200 as registration fee. After receiving the amount, they would dispatch fake interview letters and appointment letters and later, collected additional amounts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“The police raided the centre premises where five men and four women were found using laptops and mobile phones,” Mr. Thakur said. It was found that before dispatching the fake appointment letters, they collected around ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 according to the budget of the candidate, the police said.

A case under relevant sections was registered and accused Vikas Yadav (25), Krishna (28), Najakat Ali (30), Roop Basant (22), Avinash (24) years and four women were apprehended from the spot, the DCP said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the call centre was being run by three more accused Arjun Singh (28), Aashish (32) and Rahul. Search for the three accused was made and they were stated to be in Gwalior, M.P., the police said.

A team was sent to Gwalior and later Agra, but the accused persons could not be arrested.

On Monday, they were traced in Delhi and Aashish and Arjun Singh were arrested while third accused Rahul is absconding, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

Five laptops, five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police said.