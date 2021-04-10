Fake call centre operating in east Delhi busted

Accused duped people of over ₹7-8 crore

Delhi Police busted a fake call centre operating in east Delhi and allegedly cheating U.S. nationals in the name of Amazon online services, said a senior police officer on Friday.

The police said that they got a tip-off regarding a fake call centre operating in Preet Vihar in east Delhi. The gang members were allegedly cheating US nationals in the name of Amazon online services.

“On Thursday, a raid was conducted and a total of 22 people, including managers, supervisors and operators were held,” said the officer.

An FIR was registered at Preet Vihar police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have conned thousands of people to the tune of over ₹7-8 crore. They would pose as Amazon technical support team members. The accused used to send pre-recorded messages to people based in the U.S., stating that there had been an unauthorised purchase from their account and they needed to call at a given toll-free number or press 1 to resolve issue. Once the customers called, they duped them of thousands of dollars through Google gift cards or i-tunes cards. They also got calls through proxy servers from customers with genuine problems and cheat them.

“The accused are either school drop-outs or graduates. On an average, each caller was paid ₹25,000-30,000 per month, while team leaders and were paid ₹50,000-60,000. All the employees were paid incentives as well. We have seized 24 desktops and 38 mobile phones from their possession,” said a police officer.