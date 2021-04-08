Fake call centre offering ‘work from home’ jobs busted in Delhi

NEW DELHI

08 April 2021

Accused started centre in January last year; eight arrested

The Delhi police busted an illegal call centre in Outer Delhi’s Nangoli with the arrest of eight people, including six women, who were engaged in duping people on the pretext of “work from home” job offers against security deposits, officers said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday, the police conducted a raid at the call centre, which was being operated by two brothers — Ajim Ali (21) and Afzal Mirza (25) — with the help of six women telecallers, they said.

So far, the accused have duped around four to five people on an average on daily basis, the police said.

After seeing advertisements in newspapers about two years ago, the accused brothers started a call centre in January 2020 with an intention to dupe people on the pretext of providing job offers with “work from home” option during the pandemic, a senior police officer said.

Called random numbers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said, “The employees at the call centre would call on random numbers and put up ‘work from home’ and online job offers with remuneration of up to ₹2,000 per day. If the called person agreed, they would ask for money for verification and final placement. Once the money was transferred to their account, there would be no further contact.”

To avoid suspicion, the amount set for verification was from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per person so that the victims do not approach the police with any complaint, he said.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and all the accused were arrested in the case, the police said.

Eight mobile phones, laptop, computer, 20 SIM cards and registers were seized\.