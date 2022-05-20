Fake call centre in Paschim Vihar busted, six arrested

Staff Reporter May 20, 2022 21:11 IST

Staff Reporter May 20, 2022 21:11 IST

Accused used to dupe people on the pretext of issuance and renewal of driving licenses and passports

Accused used to dupe people on the pretext of issuance and renewal of driving licenses and passports

The North West Cyber Police Cell nabbed a gang, including the kingpin, for running a fake call centre and duping over 300 persons in the last six months on the pretext of issuance and renewal of driving licenses and passports at discounted rates, the police said on Friday. DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said a complaint was filed by Lalit Kumar Jain, 53, who claimed that he received a call regarding the renewal of his driving license and was asked to pay ₹7,500. After making the payment, his license did not get renewed and the accused stopped taking his phone calls. The police later traced the bank account details and devised a plan to conduct a raid at the fake call centre in Paschim Vihar’s Meera Bagh and arrested the six persons. The kingpin Manish Arora, 39, had hired the five co-accused to generate further leads. The other five arrested have been identified as Raja Hussain, 23, Sonia Kaur, 38, Rupali Kohli, 34, Meenu Kohli, 35, and Geeta, 27.



Our code of editorial values