Fake call centre busted, two nabbed

Accused used to conduct fake online tests, interviews, send forged job letters to dupe victims: police

A gang operating a fake call centre, promising jobs in multinational companies by conducting telephone interviews, was busted by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell and two persons were arrested, police officers said on Saturday.

According to the police, Jatin Pal, a resident of Rohini in north Delhi, filed a complaint on April 8

that he was cheated of ₹17,700 by people who informed him on telephone that his profile had been shortlisted for a job in a multinational company. The accused conducted two online interviews and a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) test through a video call. Thereafter, they mailed a fake job letter to Mr. Pal and informed him that he would be taught database analysis by the company’s senior management. The accused demanded ₹17,700 for software training and said the money will be refunded after he joins the company.

Mr. Pal sent the amount after which the accused stopped answering his calls, and later switched off their cell phones, said the police. An FIR was filed the same day and a team was formed to probe the case.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the team tracked two accused -- Siddharth Karki, 22, and Ayush Rajput, 23 – through technical analysis and arrested them on April 11.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to purchase data of aspirants from job portals and websites and then call them with job offers based on their qualifications and experience. They conducted tests and interviews and shared forged appointment letters to convince the victims that it was a real job opportinity.

The police said they seized three laptops, nine mobile phones, a stamp of the fake company, and cash worth ₹47,000, seven cheque books and 23 debit cards from the two accused.