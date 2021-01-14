Fake call centre busted, three arrested

Accused duped over 500 people in last one month: police

With the arrest of three persons, Delhi Police claimed to have busted a fake call centre operating in Rohini, said a senior officer on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Bhupesh Gupta, Prashant and Mohit Kumar. Ten mobile phones, a computer and other devices were recovered from them. They have cheated more than 500 people in the last one month.

A senior police officer said that specific information was received regarding a fake call centre duping innocent people by offering costly mobile phones on discounted rates. “A raid was conducted and three men and six women were found working at the fake call centre,” added the officer.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Budh Vihar police station

On sustained interrogation, the accused Bhupesh revealed that he along with Prashant had started the fake call centre. They used to cheat people by making phone calls on a series of numbers chosen randomly.