Fake call centre busted, three arrested

With the arrest of three persons, Delhi Police claimed to have busted a fake call centre operating in Rohini, said a senior officer on Wednesday.
The arrested persons were identified as Bhupesh Gupta, Prashant and Mohit Kumar. Ten mobile phones, a computer and other devices were recovered from them. They have cheated more than 500 people in the last one month.
A senior police officer said that specific information was received regarding a fake call centre duping innocent people by offering costly mobile phones on discounted rates. “A raid was conducted and three men and six women were found working at the fake call centre,” added the officer.
Following this, an FIR was registered at Budh Vihar police station
On sustained interrogation, the accused Bhupesh revealed that he along with Prashant had started the fake call centre. They used to cheat people by making phone calls on a series of numbers chosen randomly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath