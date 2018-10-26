Fake call centre busted in Noida

A fake call centre has been busted in a raid conducted at Sector 63 here, the police said on Thursday.

Sources in the police said more than 20 people have been detained so far in this connection, adding that the raid is still on.

“We have been receiving informations about illegal call centres mushrooming in the city. To deal with the situation, we have been conducting a drive to prevent those from cheating the innocent,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity. He said that the raid in Noida Sector 63 was part of the drive. The detained people are currently being interrogated.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that the police will come up with more details in the case on Friday.

The Noida Police recently busted a fake call centre operating from the city and arrested the mastermind for allegedly duping Canadians and other foreign nationals.

Working on an input from the Canadian police, the fake call centre operating from Sector 63 was busted, the police said.

The Noida Police and its cyber cell tracked down the accused, who were offering “tax benefits” to foreigners in return of money.

Sahil Verma, the kingpin of the racket, is a resident of Delhi’s Shahdara.

The police raided the office of the fake call centre and seized laptops, computers, Wi-Fi routers, a mobile phone among other gadgets used in the commission of the crime.

Sahil was sent to jail, while a search was on for the other members of the racket.

Sahil was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police said.