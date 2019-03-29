Fake call centre busted in Capital, 14 arrested

Delhi Police Cyber Cell claimed to have busted a fake call centre racket which was cheating people from the US and Canada on the pretext of providing technological support. Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the case.

DCP (Special Cell Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that the accused identified as Akash, Shahbaz, Parvind Singh, Abhishek, Avinash, Deepak Pal, Gaurav Kudia, Mithun, Navneet Sharma, Bishwajit Swain, Ankur Dhirta, Ranjeet Singh, Raj Kumar, and Raj Kumar Lal were arrested from Kirti Nagar on Tuesday night. They were allegedly running a fake call centre.

The police said that they received a call from a US national, who alleged that he was cheated by a group of people on the pretext of providing tech support while he was looking for services to fix a software problem. “With the help of technical and manual enquiry, a location was identified in Kirti Nagar after which a team conducted a raid and the accused were apprehended,” Mr Roy said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused are from middle-class families and started their career in call centres where they went on to become team leaders. The accused then allegedly decided to start their own call centre and hired youngsters for tele-calling. “They also trained the recruits to convince people from the US and Canada that they are providing genuine services,” Mr. Roy said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that the accused created a fake website with fake US address and had a dedicated team of four-five employees whose job was to make sure that their website’s name comes on the top when someone searches for tech support on Google. “When the victims called on the number, the accused took remote access of the victim’s computer and pretended as if they had solved their problem. They would talk for hours to gain the victim’s trust. The accused would then take money from the victim via Google Play gift cards or iTunes cards and then stop taking their calls,” the DCP said.