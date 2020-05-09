Delhi

Fake bus service for Bihar migrant workers in Delhi-NCR busted, 2 held

Noida Police busted a fake bus service on Friday for duping people on the pretext of providing free transportation service of the Bihar government for migrant workers stranded in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Two men were arrested and two privately-operated buses impounded during the police action around 1.30 a.m. on a Noida-Greater Noida road, they said.

The accused had stationed the two buses bearing banners that read “Free bus service for migrant labourers by Bihar government”, a police spokesperson said.

“When officials from the local Phase 2 police station inquired from passengers about the service they were told that they got on the bus thinking it was a free service but were being charged ₹3,000 per passenger,” the policeman said.

When they questioned the drivers, they showed a purported permission letter from the “District Magistrate of Siwan, Bihar” on their mobile phones. When told to furnish the original copy, they tried to flee.

The men were arrested for violating lockdown rules.

