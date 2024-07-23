Faith, colour, and a bit of tech pushes kanwariyas on

On a muddy stretch of the G.T. Road near Sahibabad on Monday morning, Sandhya and her friends, all kanwariyas returning from Haridwar carrying holy water from the Ganga river, were walking on one side of the road even as cars and trucks were honking from behind.

The 28-year-old housewife was walking barefoot as her slippers broke on the way back from the pilgrimage site. However, she did not betray any weariness or discomfort. “We have been going on the pilgrimage for the last five years. It is a family tradition. Our families made us walk all the way to Haridwar when we were quite young,” Ms. Sandhya said. The group from Rewari in Haryana left their homes on July 14.

Her fellow kanwariya, Bhupender, 26, a blue-collar worker in Sohna, Gurugram, said he had taken a month-long leave from office for the pilgrimage. “I make a point of going to Hardiwar during the Shravan month (of the Hindu calendar) come what may. We’re all devotees of Lord Shiv. He ensures we reach home safely.”

Two BA students, Vikas Rajput, 19 and Uday Singh, 18, said they have been navigating from Haridwar using Google Maps.

“We read about the incidents where shops were vandalised. This is wrong. No community must be targeted in the name of religion. Although, I must say, we were fed a meal full of onion and garlic in the name of Satvik food by a Hindu business owner. This is wrong. Precautions must be taken to avoid this,” said Mr. Rajput.

The stretch, which connects Delhi with Sahibabad, is dotted with shops selling saffron attire — flags, T-shirts, fanny packs, shorts, etc. — for the kanwariyas. One of the shop owners, Bhola, who hails from Gorakhpur in U.P., said his business has picked up over the last three to four years. “Since the pran pratishtha ceremony happened in Ram Mandi in Ayodhya, people, including children, are coming in greater numbers to my shop,” said the 55-year-old shop owner.

However, not every establishment on the stretch is witnessing a bump in sales. A meat shop owner on Babarpur main road said he has been shutting his shop during the month-long kanwar pilgrimage every year.

“Every year, I incur a loss of ₹20,000-25,000, but I still have to pay the monthly rent of ₹12,000 on my shop. These days, I work as a fruit vendor to make some money,” said the shop owner who did not want to be named.

