FAIMA writes to IMA, urging probe into alleged corruption and election irregularities

Published - September 01, 2024 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
IMA logo. File

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Sunday (September 1, 2024) wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over concerns regarding electoral integrity and allegations of corruption within the association.

In its letter, the FAIMA said that it has come to the notice of the Governing Body that large sums of money were collected from members for nominations, yet several key positions were filled unopposed, without any election being conducted.

"As the Chief Election Commissioner, we urge you to investigate these matters thoroughly and take immediate action to rectify any irregularities. Additionally, we believe it is imperative to reconsider Dr. Ketan Desai's role as Chief Patron to preserve the integrity of the IMA," the FAIMA said.

CBI continues to question ex-RG Kar hospital principal in doctor's rape-murder case

"The Indian Medical Association has long been a beacon of ethical conduct and professionalism within the medical community. It is crucial that we maintain the highest standards of transparency and democracy within our organization to retain the trust and confidence of the members," it added.

Earlier, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College, was suspended from the IMA. His membership was suspended on August 22 amid a CBI probe against him. In an order, the IMA said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr. R.V. Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.

The action was taken a day after Akhtar Ali, ex-Deputy Superintendent at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, filed a complaint against Dr. Ghosh in the Calcutta High Court on August 21, alleging a massive nexus involving various scams.

