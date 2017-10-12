‘Faculty not invited for NAAC peer review’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has alleged that none of its faculty members were formally invited for an interaction during the recent visit by the NAAC peer review team at the university.

“The NAAC peer review team purportedly held an interaction with the ‘faculty’...Interestingly, the JNU faculty at large were not formally invited for the interaction. No Dean or Chairperson was informed, and no mail was sent to faculty members for the said interaction,” the JNUTA said in a statement.

The association added that it would like to place on record its outrage at the “wilful and malicious denial of an opportunity to faculty members and demands that the university administration tender an explanation to the NAAC peer review team and the JNU community for this lapse”.

‘Systematic attempt’

The JNUTA alleged that a systematic attempt was made to exclude JNUTA, the bulk of JNU faculty and the JNU Students’ University (JNUSU) from interaction with the NAAC team.

Whatever grade JNU will get in this exercise is because of the hard work of teachers and students in spite of an administration whose sole aim is for all the research and teaching at JNU to ‘tank’, said JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai.

Following the three-day visit of the NAAC team, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said the NAAC team had met all stakeholders and held discussions.