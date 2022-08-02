Delhi

Factory worker stabbed to death

Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 02, 2022 01:44 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:44 IST

A 22-year-old factory worker was stabbed to death on Sunday by a group of men in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Anawarul Haq, was a resident of Purnia in Bihar. He worked in a factory in Biharipur which manufactures school bags.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at the Khajuri Khas police station about a person being stabbed by a group of men. Immediately, a police team was rushed to the spot. However, by the time the victim was taken to the nearest hospital, he was declared ‘brought dead’.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, the DCP added.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the spot was scanned, a senior police officer said, adding that footage was recovered showing some boys attacking the victim with knives and subsequently fleeing the spot. The culprits are expected to be nabbed soon, the officer added.

