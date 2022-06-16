Factory worker held for stalking, harassing over 200 women online

Accused sent obscene videos to the victims

The Delhi police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stalking over 200 women and harassing them by sending obscene videos, officers said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, was arrested on Wednesday from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, where he lived with his family and worked at a juice factory. A case was registered against him under IPC sections for punishment for sexual harassment and stalking.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a housewife operating a social media page on beauty products complained that she was being stalked and harassed through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages. The unknown persons also sent her obscene images and videos.

Subsequently, an inquiry was initiated based on the allegations. Information was sought from various social media platforms to trace the identity of the alleged stalker and call records of the accused person were also analysed. Following a raid, the accused was arrested from Bahadurgarh.

During the interrogation, Kumar said he had marital issues with his wife, due to which “he started sending friend requests to random women on social media harassing them by calling and texting on messaging apps at odd hours,” Mr. Kalsi said, adding that the accused also used to send obscene videos to the victims.