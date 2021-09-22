Factory staffer arrested in fake robbery case

An employee of a cardboard factory has been arrested for allegedly concocting a robbery story in order to misappropriate ₹2 lakh, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Swarn Park in Mundka.

The police said that on Saturday, a PCR call was received at Nangloi police station where the caller said that two persons assaulted his driver, who was drunk, and snatched ₹2 lakh from him. “When police reached the spot, driver Sanjay stated that he owns a Bolero pick-up. On Saturday morning, he had delivered cardboard consignment at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and collected ₹2 lakh on behalf of the owner of the consignment, Puneet Arora,” Mr. Singh said.

Sanjay further stated that he was drinking when he was returning around 9 p.m. Near Sukhi Nahar, two to three people beat him up and they took away ₹2 lakh which he was going to hand over to Mr. Arora, he told the police.

However, during questioning, the police said, he was found giving different versions and not able to explain exactly how the amount was robbed. No injuries could be seen on his body as well which further led to suspicion, the police said.

The police scanned more than 50 CCTV footage near the alleged spot, however, no such incident was found.

The police said that on the basis of CCTV footage as well as tracking down the movement of Sanjay, he was further questioned where he broke down and disclosed that he had concocted a false story of robbery in order to misappropriate the money, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Nangloi police station and the money has been recovered, Mr. Singh said.