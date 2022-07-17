Factory manager arrested for raping minor worker

Accused tried killing victim by forcibly making her drink acid: DCW

A 31-year-old factory manager was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nangloi district with the help of his wife, the police said.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said a complaint was received on Friday at the Nangloi police station that the caller’s sister was raped by her factory’s manager, later identified as Jai Parkash.

During the enquiry on Friday, the police found that the victim was under treatment at AIIMS Hospital and she was unfit for statement. On Saturday, when the doctors declared the girl fit for statement, members of an NGO told the police on the victim’s behalf that she was working in a shoe factory where Prakash was a manager.

According to police, on July 2, the accused requested the girl to visit his home, saying his wife was ill and needed help. On reaching there, she was raped by the man. The victim alleged that the accused’s wife held her when he was assaulting her, a senior police officer said.

On July 5, when the girl was returning home after working at the factory, Prakash stopped her and forcibly poured a liquid into her mouth. Right after reaching home, the girl became unconscious and was taken for treatment, the police added.

Based on the victim’s statement and medical examination, a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Mr. Sharma said the man has been arrested and is currently being interrogated and his wife will be arrested soon.

DCW notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the matter. The commission sought the details of the FIR and the accused. It also asked the police to record the victim’s statement before the magistrate in the hospital itself as the girl is in a “very critical condition”.

The victim’s father told the DCW that he is a daily wage labourer and lives with his family in Delhi.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “We have received a very serious complaint of rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. She was allegedly forcibly made to drink acid.”

However, the DCP said the police are yet to confirm if the accused made the girl drink acid.

“Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to the girl and her family. Arrests should be made immediately,” Ms. Maliwal added.