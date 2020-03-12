Fact-finding panel formed to probe violence

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Wednesday said that a ten-member fact-finding committee was constituted to probe the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi between February 23 and February 25.

“The committee has been asked to probe the causes of violence, persons responsible, lists of victims and assessment of quantum of damage to properties, role of police, administration and others, and related issues,” the panel said in a statement.

It has been asked to present its report within four weeks.

“The committee held its first meeting on Monday [March 9] and started its work on Wednesday by holding a meeting in Mustafabad,” the DMC said.

Supreme Court advocate M.R. Shamshad has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee which comprises social activists, human rights activists, professors and advocates among others.

“DMC has constituted a ten-member fact finding committee to probe the violence which erupted from late night on February 23 and continued for the next few days during which hundreds of homes, shops, workshops, offices, vehicles and even a number of schools, madrasas, dargahs and mosques were attacked, looted and torched, in some cases blasted using gas cylinders,” the statement issued by the panel read.