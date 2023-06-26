Facing eviction over irrigation project, Odisha villagers seek fair compensation

June 26, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - G.S. Dunguripali

Residents of G.S. Dunguripali in Odisha’s Balangir district are facing eviction as a month-long demolition drive has begun to clear the village and pave the way for the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project (LSIP), which has been 21 years in the making.

A total of 706 houses are set to be razed in G.S. Dunguripali, one of the 29 villages that will be submerged when water is impounded for the project in October.

One of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s early irrigation projects, its estimated cost has risen from ₹217.13 crore in November 2001 to ₹5,259.82 crore. It will have the potential to irrigate 40,000 hectares, benefiting 75,000 farmers across four blocks in the district, and serve as a source of drinking water for urban centres in Balangir, Patnagarh, and Kantabanji.

With the deadline fast approaching, the district administration is in a hurry to evict the villagers. Narayan Kumbhar’s house has been partially razed, while 50-year-old Sadhu Charan Gadtia’s house is marked for demolition.

As part of the rehabilitation package, each family has been allotted a plot measuring 2,184 sq ft. in Jhankarpalli and Hardatal villages. Makeshift houses made of tin, each measuring over 200 sq ft, are being built for rehabilitation.

Uncertain future

However, residents have threatened to stay put until they get adequate compensation for their houses and farmland. They say if they vacate the village now, they won’t be able to claim compensation later. They have resolved to face a “watery grave than leave without proper compensation”.

“I was paid little over ₹25 lakh to leave G.S. Dunguripali with my family. The authorities have not settled dues for 9.05 acres of my property,” said Mr. Gadtia.

While the going price is ₹10 lakh per acre in the village, the government is paying just ₹3 lakh, said Ekadasia Pradhan, another villager.

Binay Kumar Sahu is also unhappy with the compensation of ₹1.57 lakh offered for his 28 mango trees.

The children in the village are also staring at an uncertain future with the G.S. Dunguripali Nodal High School facing closure.

Jayankar Biswal, whose twin children are Class IX students at the school, said: “My children will certainly drop out, but my immediate concern is finding shelter and an alternative livelihood. I have received ₹25 lakh as compensation, which will go towards building a house. I would then be left penniless. I don’t know how I will find money for education and health emergencies.”

Allegations dismissed

However, District Collector Chanchal Rana has dismissed the allegations. “Around 90% of villagers received compensation for rehabilitation and resettlement in April. We have earmarked ₹120 crore for G.S. Dunguripali alone. In the hope of securing higher compensation, several families are delaying the claiming of compensation,” he said.

Mr. Rana also said the villagers can send their children to schools near the new settlements and that improved compensation was provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

